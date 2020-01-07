Jackson County Health and Human Services decreases opioid alert

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Health and Human Services is keeping an alert in place for opioid overdoses, but it is being decreased.
While there were less non-fatal accidental illicit opioid overdoses last week, there were still a lot of visits to the emergency room.
“We are seeing a decrease overall in the overdoses but unfortunately we still have higher than expected numbers for people who are overdosing and being admitted to the emergency department,” said Tanya Phillips with the Jackson County Health Department.
If you or someone you know is using, you’re encouraged to get help or be prepared with a plan and naloxone that can be used in the event of an overdose.
