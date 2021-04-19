Jackson County preps for Pilot Community Vaccination Center

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County is getting ready for a one-of-a-kind vaccine clinic.
The Jackson County Expo is one of 16 Pilot Community Vaccination Centers across the country. It’s a partnership between state and federal governments.
Everyone ages 16 and up can get vaccinated at the drive-thru event starting Wednesday, April 21st. A walk-through vaccination site is already up and running.
You can schedule a vaccination appointment by going to JacksonCounty.org/GetVaccinated or by calling 211 and selecting the walk-through site. If you cannot schedule an appointment, the Expo is taking walk-ups.
You do not need to have photo identification, proof of residency or insurance coverage.
Jackson County Public Health said there are language accommodations available for Spanish, ASL and those with assistive hearing and vision devices.
