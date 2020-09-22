Jackson County reports 5th COVID-19 death

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another coronavirus-related fatality is being reported in Jackson County.
Public health officials said the county’s fifth COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man who tested positive on September 10 and died on September 18 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions. Due to federal regulations regarding patient privacy, the identity of the man is being kept confidential.
As of September 22, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County was 1,069. There was a total of 30,995 cases in the state of Oregon.
- The public can call 211-information with general questions
- OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
- CDC COVID-19 page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC Travel within the US: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html
- Jackson County Health and Human Services: http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19
- Oregon COVID-19 Testing Location Finder: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-testing