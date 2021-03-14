Jacksonville hosts outdoor ‘Celebrate the Shamrock’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The City of Jacksonville got into the Irish spirit ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day, hosting an outdoors ‘Celebrate the Shamrock’ event earlier today.
The free event featured live music, bag pipes and even a gift basket giveaway!
A craft table was also set up for children. Horse carriage rides were also available.
“We’re really excited since the last event fell [through] right before everything with COVID, so we’re excited to be open again, safely with masks but the best part about this everyone is socially distanced and can enjoy their day,” said Jacksonville City Council Executive Director, Amanda Moreira.
For more information and other upcoming events in the city, visit celebratejacksonville.com.
