JoCo Sheriff finds 200 illegal marijuana grow workers in poor living conditions

KERBY, Ore. – A major illegal marijuana bust seized and secured in the Illinois Valley. NBC5 News is learning more about the 200 workers that police officers said were kept in poor living conditions.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the illegal grow is at Q Bar X Ranch in Kerby. While no arrests were made officers talked with workers who mostly spoke Spanish. But officers told NBC5 News the workers wouldn’t admit there were any humanitarian violations. They said that’s unsurprising.

“Not a lot of people talked about being there against their will, but generally speaking from experts in that field that’s a common response that’s received due to fear of retaliation,” said Undersheriff Travis Snyder.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office seized 10 guns and $140,000 in cash. Officers also destroyed over 72,000 marijuana plants and over 370 greenhouses.

The property is still under investigation.

