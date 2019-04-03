Josephine County Parks ask for public input for 2019 Lake Selmac 4th of July celebration

SELMA, Ore. — Josephine County Parks want your opinion about fireworks at Lake Selmac during the 4th of July.
County Parks is thinking about making changes to the firework celebration in order to increase pedestrian safety and minimize risk of fires. They also bring up concerns of the large amount of trash that’s left behind after the celebration.
A call for the public to weigh-in on the annual celebration was posted to the Lake Selmac Facebook page Monday.
If you would like to share your thoughts on the celebration, you can fill out the survey here.
