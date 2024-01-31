PHOTO BY KURT LIEDTKE Recent Klamath Community College Cybersecurity and Networking graduate Nicholas Serafin (left) stands with KCC faculty Troy Lanning upon receiving certification recognized by the NSA under KCC’s CAE-CD designation.

KCC Cybersecurity Program Earns High Level NSA rating

Posted by Ben Blake January 31, 2024
PHOTO BY KURT LIEDTKE Recent Klamath Community College Cybersecurity and Networking graduate Nicholas Serafin (left) stands with KCC faculty Troy Lanning upon receiving certification recognized by the NSA under KCC’s CAE-CD designation.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — One of Klamath Community College’s programs has earned a prestigious national rating.

KCC’s Cyber Security and Networking Applied Science Program has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency.

KCC says the certification recognizes institutions that promote the highest-quality standards teaching students to defend against cyber threats and manage computer networks. The certification will be in effect through the 2027-28 year.

KCC is the 5th school in Oregon to earn this level of cybersecurity certification from the NSA, and the first outside of the Willamette Valley.

To earn the designation, each institution must go through a multi-tiered review process and meet high standards before applying for consideration. The NSA then reviews the program before awarding certification.

Graduates from KCC’s program will now earn a CAE-CD certificate with their diploma, which makes them eligible for certain jobs and scholarships at higher levels of study.

NSA CAE-CD certification badge

Ben Blake
