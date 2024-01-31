KCC Cybersecurity Program Earns High Level NSA rating

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — One of Klamath Community College’s programs has earned a prestigious national rating.

KCC’s Cyber Security and Networking Applied Science Program has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency.

KCC says the certification recognizes institutions that promote the highest-quality standards teaching students to defend against cyber threats and manage computer networks. The certification will be in effect through the 2027-28 year.

KCC is the 5th school in Oregon to earn this level of cybersecurity certification from the NSA, and the first outside of the Willamette Valley.

To earn the designation, each institution must go through a multi-tiered review process and meet high standards before applying for consideration. The NSA then reviews the program before awarding certification.

Graduates from KCC’s program will now earn a CAE-CD certificate with their diploma, which makes them eligible for certain jobs and scholarships at higher levels of study.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.