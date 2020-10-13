La Clinica Phoenix Health Center re-opens for first time since Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. — La Clinica Phoenix Health Center re-opened it’s doors to patients today for the first time, since the Almeda Fire.
The La Clinica location is located on South Pacific Highway, next to several structures that burned down.
Out of an abundance of caution, the location says it had a professional cleaning crew come through the clinic. Air purifiers are also being used to keep the air in the building clean.
“We’re really happy to be back, really excited to be able to serve our community and be here, but it’s also really hard looking around and seeing the devastation. Not only were our patients affected, but a lot of our staff was affected, too,” said practice manager, Amy McClung.
McClung says the clinic is back on its normal operating hours, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.