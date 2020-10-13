Arson-caused fire damage typically covered by home insurance

JACKSON Co.,- Or. An arson charge in connection with the Almeda fire might have homeowners concerned about their insurance policy.
Most home insurance doesn’t typically cover human-caused fires.
The arson that insurance companies are most concerned with is when someone sets fire to their own building to make a claim and collect payment.
If your home burned down after someone else started a potential fire, homeowners will still likely be able to collect on their insurance.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business services says as long as the home owner is not the one that lit a damaging fire, they will be fine.
“Just because its set by another person does not have an effect on how your insurance will cover it. It’s still a fire,” said Brad Hilliard with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.
Police are still investigating the Ashland origin point of the Almeda fire. No charges have been announced.
Hilliard said that if anyone is having trouble with their insurance company they can reach out to the Oregon State Division of Financial Regulation for Assistance.
You can reach the division’s insurance advocates at 888-877-4894 or email them at [email protected]
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.