Lakes on south end of Jackson Co. continue to experience historically low water levels

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Lakes on the south end of Jackson County are at historically low levels for this time of year.
Steve Lambert with Jackson County Parks and Roads says Howard Prairie, Emigrant Lake, and Hyatt Lake can’t be used recreationally.
He says this is concerning because it will take more rain, likely a couple of years worth of rainfall, to get the lakes full once again.
Lambert says it’s even affecting drinking water at Emigrant.
“We’re to a point now where drinking water intake at Emigrant Lake is out of water and we’ve had to work with the Oregon Health Authority to switch over to a groundwater well just to provide drinking water to the park,” Lambert said.
He says Emigrant Lake is currently 3% full.
Howard Prairie is 4% full and Hyatt Lake is only at 1%.
