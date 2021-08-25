Home
Jackson Co. Commissioners send letter to Gov. Brown as narco slavery appears to ramp up

Photo courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Jackson County Commissioners are sending a letter to Governor Kate Brown with the hopes of securing resources to battle narco slavery in the area.

Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer says the issue is happening across Jackson and Josephine counties.

He says recent drug busts by law enforcement revealed appalling living conditions for people involved with illegal marijuana grows.

Dyer says most of the workers appear to be victims of human trafficking.

“We’re asking the state to help us with this issue, which is a state-regulated industry. Help with law enforcement officials, we’re looking for help with code enforcement, help with the water master,” said Dyer.

He says it’s unknown how many marijuana grows around the area have unlicensed or unregistered workers.

He says additional resources would help law enforcement crackdown on the issue.

