Local brothers launch delivery service

ASHLAND, Ore. — Local twin brothers are helping others, while launching their own business.
With so many people turning to food delivery, the Durham brothers created their own service called Delivery Bros. The two will go on grocery runs, deliver take-out from restaurants or grab other household products.
They deliver across the Rogue Valley. The company primarily caters toward people who cannot do their own shopping and there is no set fee. Their goal is to give back to the community, so they ask you to ‘pay what you can.’
Business has picked up and their father is a loyal customer.
“He gets a complete list form his customers and what I am proud of them, that they’re just doing it for whatever people can afford to pay or want to pay to help people that otherwise might not have the service,” Chris Durham, customer, said.
Chris says he is proud of his sons for helping out the community and can attest to their timely service.
To order delivery: (541) 601-1077
