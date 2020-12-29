Local businesses react to new Oregon tobacco tax

MEDFORD, Ore.– Starting on Friday, an additional tax is going on all tobacco sales in Oregon
While the initiative aims to reduce the number of people using cigarettes and vape some local businesses are upset about it.
Oregon Measure 108 was approved last month.
The tax adds $2 per pack of 20 cigarettes, going from $1.33 to $3.33.
That makes the tax on these products the 6th highest in the country, according to tobaccofreekids.org.
The law was supported by Governor Kate Brown as an effort to reduce youth and adult usage of addictive tobacco products.
Matt Roberts, manager of Cigar Cave in Medford, says the product he sells shouldn’t fall under that category.
He said, “We’re not tied into that. Its not part of the demographic that we serve. And yes, anyone who has another 50 cents on cigar tax coming out of their pockets during these trying financial times, they’re going to take that into consideration.”
The measure was approved with more than 60 percent of the vote.
90% of the new funds raised will go to the Oregon Health Authority.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.