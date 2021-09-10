Local businesses thanking health workers with goodies!

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford business owners are teaming up to thank local health care workers.
The Medford Chamber, Rogue Credit Union, and Harry and David put together goodie bags and handwritten thank you notes.
Other local businesses donated their time to create 3-thousand bags to give out to frontline medical workers.
“We wanted to do something special for all the frontline medical workers that we have here; in Medford and the Rogue Valley,” said Eli Mathews, CEO of Medford’s The Chambers.
Eli continued, “what can we tangible do on behalf the side of the business community. And it’s coming beside them and thanking them, and giving them a little goody.”
The gifts came with chocolates, coffee cakes, a pair of sunglasses, and a handwritten note.