Local cannabis company expands business, attracts investors

“Its very exciting. To set out on a dream and to accomplish it, is something Obie and I are both ecstatic about,” said Sarah.
They say its current, fully operational, Medford growing facility is only one room away from completion.
But a new location will push things into another gear.
Obie said, “The company is really good at what we do, the Oregon market is strong, the demand is high, and we’re going to double our capacity in Oregon with that acquisition.”
That growth potential caught the eyes of Harry and David head Steve Lightman and his wife Megan Davis Lightman. The couple are new investors in the company.
Strickler says they’re adding 15 to 20 jobs to the area.
“One of the big things for Sarah and I was building community, creating jobs, and bringing another asset online. We’ve hiring a bunch of people who were laid off at that facility.”
But grown rogue is expanding far beyond the rogue valley.
The company has another location in Michigan, and is the only local company publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
And as for the future, the Strickler’s say they’re planning to put a major emphasis on medical advancements.
The company will be able to produce 2,400 pounds of flower this year.
They both add, “Were really excited about the future and where we’re headed. Its all about the team. We have an amazing team.”
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.