Local event planner returns from trip at White House where she helped decorate for Christmas

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local event planner has returned home after a trip to Washington D.C. where she volunteered to help decorate the White House for Christmas.
Every year, the White House selects a talented group of designers from across the country to help set up the Oval Office for Christmas.
The theme of this year’s White House decor is “The Spirit of America”.
The owner of RSVP Event Group in Medford, Kimberly Hicks, was assigned to team sprinkle.
The team worked on the White House foyer, the blue room and the diplomatic receiving room.
“We had these little gold magnolia trees, we made 14 of those and we had to fabricate them so we took brand new gold branches and we had to a fix them to onto things and glue and wire,” said Hicks.
Hicks was even able to help set up the official White House Christmas tree.
“So much sap and pitch all over us, I had to keep washing my hands and applying lotion just to try and get it off,” she said.
Hicks says the experience was everything she expected and more.
“The First Lady floats down the stairs and comes and thanks us and talks to us and we’re sitting there sipping champagne, we’re listening to this beautiful music and everything is perfect and it was the most magical moment,” added Hicks.
As a volunteer, Hicks paid for her own trip, but would she do it again?
“I would, I mean, in a heartbeat,” she said.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.