Local man providing free lectures about marine life

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local man is giving educational lectures. He’s been teaching about marine life since the mid 1980’s.
Miltt Jaffey used to be a Washington resident, now he is currently going down the West Coast and giving his speeches at schools, as well as libraries.
Though he enjoys everyone attending his lectures and reading his book series, his passion is making kids aware of ocean life and the environment.
“They need to know what’s happening and they seem very excited about the environment and wanting to save it. That part, I think, is what means the most to me,” said Jaffey.
If you’re interested in seeing Jaffey give his next lecture, you can visit the Medford Library next Sunday at 1:30 pm.
