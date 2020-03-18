Fairway Independent Mortgage in Medford is working to ease employee stress during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s sick bank is a dedicated account it set up to help staff personally impacted by coronavirus.
Employees are eligible if they’re diagnosed with coronavirus or caring for a family member with coronavirus.
They’re also eligible if they do not have adequate child care or are placed into quarantine by a public health department.
“Everyone’s gonna be touched in one way or another, I think the employer could really look at this as a very unique, great opportunity to show up why these people work for who they do,” said area manager, James Beard.
The sick bank account does not affect the employee’s current vacation time or sick pay.
Fairway Independent Mortgage is also taking steps to allow employees to work from home.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.