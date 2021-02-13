Local music group opts out of holiday tradition, still holds shows virtually

Coronavirus has kept its singers away from in person practices and performances.
“Were doing ok. Just like everybody else, this is not our choice but its our reality,” said current chapter president, michael biggs, says the group is dedicated to their craft.
He says even a global pandemic couldn’t keep them from sharing their time with each other.
The group meets via zoom nearly every week.
“As the chapter president, I was very concerned that if we just went dark forever, the band would never get back together.”
Biggs said he lost his home in the Almeda fire, but said he’s turned to his friends and music to get through it all.
“Bringing a song to people’s heart and making people smile is what rogue valley harmonizers is all about and its hard to not be able to do that right now.”
They won’t be making in person visits like this this year. Everything this year, is being done virtually.
It may not be ideal, but the rogue valley harmonizers are having fun, and spreading joy.
You can visit rvhsings.com to learn more about the group.
