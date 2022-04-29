Local organization working to keep health care costs down

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A new report reveals the cost of health care statewide is growing, and it’s growing fast.

The Oregon Health Authority’s Healthcare Cost Growth Target Report shows personal spending on health care is higher in Oregon than the national average. From 2013 to 2019, personal spending statewide on health care grew by 34%, compared to 27 % nationally.

One local organization working to keep costs down for healthcare is PACE. PACE is a program that provides inclusive healthcare and social services for those age 55 years and older, who qualify for a nursing home level of care, but who prefer to receive at-home care for their health needs. PACE stands for program of all-inclusive care for the elderly.

“What PACE does is it brings the health care consumer into a centralized care model in which an interdisciplinary team wraps services around that person and they focus care efforts to build a plan of care that actually meets that’s individual needs and improves quality,” said Deneen Silva, PACE Executive Director.

