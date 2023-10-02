Local professional boxing fight night at Medford Armory

MEDFORD, Ore. – This upcoming Saturday (Oct. 7th), the 13th Rogue Valley Rumble boxing event is happening at the Medford Armory.

It will feature local, out of state and even some international fighters.

Gerardo Esquivel is a local professional boxer, headlining the Rogue Valley Rumble event.

Esquivel said, “to me it’s a dream come true, you know what I mean? It’s not a world champion fight but to me it means the world, you know what I mean? To me this is everything.”

He’s been boxing since he was teenager and says it saved his life.

Esquivel said, “I was stuck doing other things that maybe I shouldn’t have been doing, stuck in the streets or doing things I’d rather… you know? That aren’t good for me or my health or aren’t benefiting me and I feel like boxing has helped me overcome a lot of struggles.”

Now Esquivel has had multiple pro fights and is training for his biggest yet.

He says the training is brutal; he’s constantly running and is working with different equipment.

But Esquivel says another important aspect of training are training partners.

Ricky Cushman is an amateur boxer who has been helping Esquivel prepare with sparring and drilling.

Cushman said, “I’ve been watching him since I was little, like 11 [or] 12 years old, coming to my gym, Spartan Boxing. Sparring our guys, I was like ‘dang.’ Now that I’m older and I’m able to work with him, it’s mind boggling.”

The Rogue Valley Rumble promoter and former boxer, Mike Wilson says partners are essential.

He even jumps in the ring sometimes to train these fighters, though he says injuries like the accidental head butt to his lip, makes him enjoy working behind the scenes as a promoter.

Wilson said, “I’m kind of envious of these guys because I still want to be out there a little bit, but this gives me the opportunity to not be out there taking the punches, but I still get to be part of the whole process.”

His wife, Jenifer Wilson is described as the brains of the promotion.

She says it keeps her busy but that it’s all worth it.

Wilson said, “it’s a lot of work that goes into it but it’s exciting to have that in the Rogue Valley, the community support is huge. Everybody enjoys it and looks forward to the next event.”

The fights start this Saturday (Oct. 7) at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at all Hawaiian Hut locations, or you can go to White Delight Promotions’ Facebook page for more information.

