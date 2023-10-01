30th annual Multicultural Fair in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today (Sept. 30th), the 30th annual Multicultural Fair took place at the Pear Blossom Park in Medford.

The free event featured live music, balloon animal making, face painting and tile painting.

And one of the bigger attractions: food from different cultures.

Everywhere from Mexican cuisine, to Filipino, Thai and Hawaiian.

Organizers say that it’s important to celebrate our differences and growing diversity in the Rogue Valley.

The Friends of the Multicultural Fair’s, Debra Lee said, “this event, which is fun and inclusive is what we need more of. Because we want to display to each other that we’re part of a family that we’re friends and that we can come together for something positive.”

Organizers say that cultural diversity is best celebrated in events and projects like these.

