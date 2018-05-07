Local store takes aim at competition

MEDFORD, Ore. — Sportsman’s Warehouse in Medford is taking aim at the competition with an offer that’s causing buzz on social media.
The outdoor store put a post on Facebook with the caption, “Our loyalty won’t waiver”, with a picture of a Dick’s Sporting Goods ScoreCard being cut up.
It was for a promotion offering $25 gift cards to ScoreCard holders. The catch, they had to come in and cut up their card and sign up for Sportsman’s loyalty program.
We spoke to a Sportsman’s customer who says the move respects second amendment rights.
One man told us he felt the offer was disrespectful, “I think people trying to promote their business needs to have better respect for their competition. On all levels.”
We reached out to Sportsman’s Medford to see if the offer was in response to recent policy changes regarding the sale of certain guns at Dick’s stores, but their management was not available for comment.