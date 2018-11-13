Locals assist with Camp Fire response

PARADISE, Calif. – A truck, van and RV are packed to the brim heading from Medford to northern California to help those impacted by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.
The local branches of the Seventh Adventist Church came together to collect clothing and personal items for fire victims.
The organizations put out the call for help Saturday and the donations quickly began piling up.
“I know there is a need,” organizer Marlene Bischoff explained. “It’s close and I don’t care if it was in California or if it was in Portland, there was a need.
Bischoff says the greatest need right now is warm clothing.
The group will also be leaving the RV in the Chico area for a family to live in.