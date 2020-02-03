Locals flood sports bars for Super Bowl Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Football fans across Southern Oregon met with friends to watch the biggest NFL game of the season, the Super Bowl.
Sports fans in the Rogue Valley had no challenge finding a place to view Super Bowl 54 this afternoon.
Many sports bars offered drink specials, prime rib dinners, raffles and football.
This year’s Super Bowl has the San Francisco 49’ers going head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Paul Smith, a 49’er fan, met with his friends at Chadwick’s Bar and Grill.
Hhe says they drove up from Modesto, while his friends drove down from Seattle, meeting each other halfway in Medford.
Smith says he doesn’t have any game-day superstitions, but he did use a special mug.
“I drank coffee out of my niner cup this morning, I think that’s the one thing I got going,” said Smith.
Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill general manager, Matt Neely, says the Super Bowl is unlike any other day of the year.
“I think it’s gonna be fun this year just cause it’s different you know, it’s not the Patriots that are playing,” Neely said.
Fans gathered up at the Oaktree Northwest Bar and Grill in Ashland for a Super Bowl party, as well.
When asked which team will win, Neely said he’s rooting for the west coast, “I think I’m going for the 49’ers.”
Smith said, “We just know that it can be anybody’s game.”
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.