Locals making reusable medical masks for hospitals

As more and more people quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak. A group of local are wanting to use their time giving back to the community.
An avid seamstress, Sue Quackenbush and her daughter Sara are using their sewing skills to make reusable medical masks for local hospitals.
“This is a message of hope. This is a opportunity for people who otherwise feel helpless and hopeless,” said Sue.
This started after she was forwarded a Facebook post from a mutual friend who works in health care asking for help. She was told the world-wide shortage of personal protective equipment is hitting here in the Rogue Valley.
“They posted a link to a pattern online, but it was in Japanese. And I thought I can’t read Japanese, but it did have pictures,” said Sue.
It was from there they started experimenting with their rendition of the pattern. And once Sue posted it online many people picked up their sewing needles to pitch in.
“I think it’s been shared over 180 times. All over the country,” said Sue.
And Sue isn’t stopping anytime soon.
“We’ll just keep doing this until they tell me to stop. Until I run out of fabric. If not I have bed sheets I can cut up,” said Sue.
Sue says if anyone would like to make masks to not wash them prior to dropping it off at Bennion Orthodontics.
