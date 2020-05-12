Home
Louie’s delivery service success

Louie’s delivery service success

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – Louie’s in Downtown Ashland had delivery set up before the pandemic and thinks that may be a factor in why business is still good.

Louie’s is known for it’s Tesla delivery vehicle, but because of high demand it even brought back it’s original delivery vehicle. Though it’s still seeing a decrease in revenue the restaurant says they’re lucky.

“Everyone orders through the same portal online for our delivery. And so it gets complicated when we get too busy orders can come in every 5 minutes,” said Tom DuBois, manager of Louie’s.

Louie’s is planning on reopening for dine-in service this Friday. The restaurant will continue to do curbside pick-up as well as delivery.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »