Macklemore concerts draws thousands to Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Thousands turned out to the Jackson County Expo Friday night to watch Grammy winner Macklemore take the stage.
The event was put on by U.S. Cellular in celebration of its 30 years of cell service in the valley. Free tickets were given out at its retail stores in the past month.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it was expecting about 7,000 people to attend the event.
“This has exceeded all of our expectations,” Erryn Andersen, Director of Sales with U.S. Cellular said. “We’re so excited just to bring this to the community but also celebrate together.”
The sheriff’s office said be prepared for traffic. Peninger Road will be closed to incoming traffic for an hour after the event ends. The sheriff’s office will also be assisting with traffic control and looking for drunk drivers.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]