MADGE seizes record amount of meth in 2020

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) is on pace for a record year, announcing a record-breaking amount of meth was seized in the first two months of the year Friday.

According to MADGE, detectives have confiscated 68 pounds of meth in 2020. With one gram costing approximately $25, that’s more than $750,000 in street value. It’s enough to supply more drug users than the population of Ashland with one use. MADGE seized the same amount of meth in all of 2019. “Usually 20 to 30 pounds is a solid number,” Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau said, “so we doubled that last year and now we’re already hitting that this year.”

MADGE said the drugs come from four major investigations, including one where the team caught traffickers at an Ashland gas station. According to MPD, the meth is made in Mexico, then distributed through California.

Detectives said seizing the drugs in high quantity before it gets in the hands of dealers and users is making a big impact on the drug situation in the Rogue Valley. “The more often we can do that, the more often we can identify the drug traffickers bringing it into the valley, the more impact we can make,” Lt. Budreau said.

In a constant battle, MADGE said it’ll continue to do its part. “While these are large quantity, there’s gonna be more in the future,” Budreau said.

