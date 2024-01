MEDFORD, Ore.- A man arrested for two robberies in Medford has died in state prison.

In 2021, David Americus Hixson was arrested by MPD in connection with the robbery of a Walgreens and Lumpy’s Restaurant. According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, Hixson died while incarcerated at Deer Ridge Correctional Institute. The State Medical Examiner is still determining the cause of death as of January 3rd.

