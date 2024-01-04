KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- The Winter Wings Festival in Klamath Falls has been canceled this year.

According to the Klamath Basin Audobon Society, coordinators are canceling the event due to drought along with a lack of volunteers. They say the number of waterfowl and eagles has decreased in the last several years from low water levels. In the past, the festival, which began over forty years ago, brought bird watchers from all over the nation to Klamath Falls. Normally, this event takes place during President’s Day weekend, but the Klamath Basin Audobon Society says until issues with the water basin are fixed, a festival just won’t be possible.

