Man receiving death threats over GOP security camera donation

David Stepp, owner of Rogue Camera Guys in Medford. After hearing about the second vandalism at the Republican headquarters in downtown Medford he decided to help and donated a new security system. Five days later, he said he’s getting death threats.
“They’ve been ranging from anywhere from political discussions to threatening to burn down my house,” Stepp said.
Surrounding business owners say other shop windows were also vandalized within the past few weeks, that’s why Stepp decided to help.”They talked about their insurance being dropped, and I felt I was in a position to help,” said Stepp, “and that’s what I love to do, that’s what I started my business on and I just want to give back.”
Since other Main Street businesses were also hit, police weren’t sure if the crimes were politically motivated. “We’re now realizing that that is most likely a directed attack,” said Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau. “It’s probably motivated by a person that has a problem with this particular establishment or maybe even the Republican party itself.”
As for Stepp, he said he just wants the community to come together and focus on the positives. “I want peace, I don’t want any of the angry messages I don’t want that I just want to help better the downtown community and help better the businesses that are down there and make them feel safe,” said Stepp.
Police are still looking for any suspects in connection with either crime. If you know something call MPD.
