Manslaughter case is delayed for 12th time, family protests outside of courthouse

Mayo’s family says Kevin was a talented denturist and co-owned a denture center in Ashland. They say he was on his way to sign a contract with a client when the incident happened.
His parents and grandfather came from out of the area, demanding justice for Kevin outside of the Jackson County Courthouse Monday morning.
“It’s like Groundhog’s Day for every one of Kevin’s family member, you know, Groundhog’s Day, you wake up and it’s the first thing on your mind every single day,” said Kevin’s father, Chris Mayo.
Kevin’s family say a hearing was set for this Friday, but they discovered online the hearing was moved to Monday, with the defense attorney asking for another delay – the 12th continuance in the criminal case against 68-year-old Raleigh Rodrigues.
Police say Rodrigues and Mayo had been involved in a road rage incident for several miles, before Rodrigues intentionally swerved, forcing Mayo off the road.
Rodrigues is charged with manslaughter.
“Our family needs closure and we can’t get it. The justice, whether its good, bad or otherwise… we need our day in court,” Chris Mayo said.
In court, the judge granted the defense attorney’s motion to continue the trial at a later date.
“We can’t go forward like this when we have a defense attorney whose ill and can’t proceed a lengthy trial and we have significant issues regarding our jury pool,” said Judge Lisa Greif.
For Mayo’s family, the fight for closure and justice continues on.
“What we’re trying to do is let people know that this isn’t done… it’s not over. We’re re-living this constantly,” said Kevin’s mother, Debbie Mayo.
“Kevin can’t speak for himself, so we’re going to speak for him,” said Kevin’s father.
Rodrigues posted bail shortly after his arrest and has been walking free since then.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.