Market of Choice off Biddle Road opens tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. — A popular Oregon family-owned grocery store is opening tomorrow in Medford.
NBC5 News got a first look inside Market of Choice this afternoon. The store is the 11th to open in the state.
Store manager, Dave Viefhaus, says the new store has 120 employees. He says they’re putting on the finishing touches and stocking shelves.
“I’m pretty honored to be the guy to open this one because Rick, the CEO, grew up here and for me to be able to be the guy who runs this is very exciting,” said Viefhouse.
The store opens early tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.
It’s in the former Toys ‘R Us store location on Biddle Road.
