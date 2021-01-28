Republican State Senator proposes new bill, would allow students to attend any school in state

OREGON — A Republican State Senator is proposing a new bill that would let Oregon students attend any school district, no matter where they live.
Senate Bill 659 is being brought forward by Klamath County State Senator, Dennis Linthicum.
Linthicum says zip codes should not determine a child’s future. He says Oregon consistently ranks in the bottom of graduation rates nationally, with only 50% of students proficient in English and 40% proficient in math.
He says the bill would promote freedom, competition and quality of education.
“We didn’t build the school system for teachers and districts, managers and bureaucrats, we built the school system to educate our children,” said Senator Linthicum.
Linthicum says he believes he will get Democratic support for the proposed bill, something he needs because Democrats are the majority in both the Senate and House.
He says both sides realize there’s an education problem across the state.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.