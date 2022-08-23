McKinney Fire disaster assistance available

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —One agency is helping provide federal assistance to those impacted by the McKinney Fire. The Small Business Administration is the largest source of federal funds after disasters.

It uses federally funded low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

It’s hosting a Disaster Loan Outreach Center, in Yreka, at the Siskiyou County Transit Center, tomorrow at 8 am. There, homeowners, business owners, and non-profit staff can come apply for the low-interest disaster loans.

“Say a restaurant that was impacted by the fire didn’t suffer any physical damage but because roads were closed people couldn’t get in there and eat or hotel people couldn’t get in there to stay so they suffered I economic injury so they can apply for these loans as well,” said SBA’s Rick Tillery.

Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their homes.

Businesses may borrow up to 2 million, for any combination of property damage and or economic injury.

For more information, visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov