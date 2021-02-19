Medford AAA center undergoing major renovation

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford’s AAA is getting a facelift!
The AAA service center on Barnett Road is undergoing a major renovation. The upgrades will include a copy shop, electric vehicle station, and several environmentally-conscious energy and water solutions.
AAA’s Scott Thompson says they have been in Medford for decades and and they want to continue to step up for the community.
“We’ve been here since 1942 in the Medford area. This building we built in 1978, and obviously it was time for a remodel,” Thompson explained. The center hopes to finish construction and be open to their customers by mid-July.
