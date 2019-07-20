Medford celebrates Vogel Plaza mural with ribbon cutting

MEDFORD, Ore. — After four months of hard work, Vogel Plaza in downtown Medford officially has a new look.
The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon to celebrate the finished mural.
Colorado artist Yulia Avgustinovich was chosen from more than two dozen artists who applied for the project. It took about two weeks to complete.
The city wanted it to represent the history of Medford and include a tribute to the pear blossom festival.
