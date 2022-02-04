Medford City Council withdraws controversial Almeda sculpture funding

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 3, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford City Council formally withdrew funding, for a controversial Almeda Fire sculpture Thursday. The “Firestorm” sculpture was initially approved, to be built in downtown Medford.

The 20-foot tall sculpture was intended to honor Almeda Fire victims. The project also received nearly $34,000 from the city.

However, the design of the sculpture sparked a petition against it, that quickly gathered more than 2,000 signatures. Last month, when the city announced it was no longer supporting the plan, it said in a statement, it wanted to respect everyone’s experience with the fire.

“A resolution to approve the withdrawal of financial support from the firestorm art project and authorizing the reallocation of $33,750 to fund 4’20 council vision fund,” said city attorney, Eric Mitton.

All city councilors voted to withdraw the funding.

