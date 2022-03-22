Medford considering new gas pipeline by Bear Creek Park

MEDFORD, Ore. —Another item being discussed at Tuesday’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting is a new pipeline to improve natural gas distribution in Medford.

Avista Utilities is requesting a 10-foot wide easement in the eastern portion of Bear Creek Park along Highland Avenue.

The purpose is to upgrade natural gas distribution to commercial and residential customers in central and east Medford.

According to Avista, recent modeling has identified the need to connect existing pipelines on Siskiyou Boulevard and Barnett Road.

It says the prosed route is the least invasive and lowest cost option compared to disrupting the Highland Avenue roadway, which could potentially impact fire station 3 response times.

The meeting is Tuesday night at 5:30.

