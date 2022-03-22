Medford Railroad Park wants better fencing due to greenway crime

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Parks and Recreation Commission will consider approving fencing changes to improve safety at the Medford Railroad Park.

According to the commission’s agenda, the first request came from the railroad parks volunteer group.

The second came from the Medford Police Department’s Livability Team, because of a high crime rate in the area.

If considered, the 6-foot fence that encloses the park would be extended to the fire station, and two large swing gates would be added to the entrance and exit of the parking lot.

Parks commission members will consider the plan tomorrow.

A representative of the railroad park declined an interview Monday but tells us it’s in support of the enhanced fencing.