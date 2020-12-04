Home
Medford FD announces retirement of 7 firefighters

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford Fire Department is looking to fill quite a few boots.

MFD announced the retirement of 7 of its employees, including 2 firemen in leadership positions.

It says they heard concerns from the public.

But fire chief Eric Thompson says the community has nothing to worry about, thanks to a constant succession plan.

“We still have the same amount of people riding the fire engines, we have the same amount of station staff, engine company staff. So, our day to day operations are going to continue as if no-one retired,” said Thompson.

MFD says the Oregon public employees retirement system, or PERS, had much to do with the cluster of retirements.

“When to take the financial impacts on that for your retirement, that starts to drive that decision that its time to take and secure what you already have,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Baumgartner.

He said these changes mean long-time employees can cash-in on more benefits, after they retire.

He continues to say that more PERS changes are on the horizon, which could lead to additional fluctuation within the department, as well as all other forms of public employment.

“Really its unknown,” said Baumgartner.

Agency representatives said experienced public employees should consult with a PERS professional to find out the best option for them.

PERS spokesperson Heather Case said, “If people contact us then they can get individualized information about their account and that’s going to help them make that decision whether or not to retire and when.”

The state says retirees in 2018 received an average of $31,000 per year from PERS.

