Home
Medford-Jackson County Chamber President awarded by U.S. Congressman

Medford-Jackson County Chamber President awarded by U.S. Congressman

Local News Top Stories , , ,

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — U.S. Congressman Cliff Bentz presented an award to the Medford-Jackson County Chamber’s president and CEO this afternoon.

The awards were presented to Brad Hicks at the chamber, with chamber members and directors in attendance.

They honored Hicks for his outstanding work in the local community ahead of his retirement later this month.

Hicks was given the awards following an hour-long discussion.

“There’s the certificate, we flew it over the capital for you,” Rep. Bentz told Hicks.

Hicks was given an American flag, a certificate, and a plaque.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »