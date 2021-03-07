Home
Medford man begins challenge to raise money for fire victims

SOUTH MEDFORD, Ore. — A young Medford man has started his ‘4x4x8 hour’ challenge to raise money for Almeda Fire victims.

Spencer Fowler is participating in the challenge alone.

It requires him to run 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 straight hours.

Fowler has run 24 miles so far and is nearly halfway done.

He says Snickers bars and oatmeal are helping fuel his running, but he still feels the effects of the challenge.

“The second leg I got terrible heartburn and I couldn’t sleep, so that’s the main adversity I’ve faced. It did snow, it was like ice last night,” said Fowler.

He’s raised over $17,200 so far.

If interested in donating to his cause, click here.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

