Medford McDonald’s locations hiring 14 &15-year-olds

MEDFORD, Ore. —Staffing shortages continue to impact southern Oregon businesses. Now, two Medford McDonald’s locations are hiring kids as young as 14 or 15, to fill their worker shortage.
Chris Pyke is the manager of the Barnett location. He’s never seen it this short-staffed in his 11 years there.
He says his location, like others in the area, has seen a drop in the number of applications coming in. The fast-food chain has also raised the wage to seventeen dollars an hour for certain positions.
“Really short-staffed and starting at the 14-year-old level right now so we can try and bring in some more employees.”
Pyke says it’s looking to fill a wide range of different staffing positions.
To apply online, visit McDonalds.com
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.