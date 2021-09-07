Home
Medford McDonald’s locations hiring 14 &15-year-olds

MEDFORD, Ore. —Staffing shortages continue to impact southern Oregon businesses. Now, two Medford McDonald’s locations are hiring kids as young as 14 or 15, to fill their worker shortage.

Chris Pyke is the manager of the Barnett location. He’s never seen it this short-staffed in his 11 years there.

He says his location, like others in the area, has seen a drop in the number of applications coming in. The fast-food chain has also raised the wage to seventeen dollars an hour for certain positions.

“Really short-staffed and starting at the 14-year-old level right now so we can try and bring in some more employees.”

Pyke says it’s looking to fill a wide range of different staffing positions.

To apply online, visit McDonalds.com

