‘The Voice’ finalist coming to Medford’s DANCIN Vineyards

MEDFORD, Ore. —Wine and music lovers, listen up. DANCIN Vineyards and Winery is hosting a special performance while raising awareness.
Singer-songwriter Katie Kadan will perform at DANCIN on September 15th and 16th at 5:30 pm. She made it to the top four on NBC’s The Voice.
The concerts are designed to raise awareness of the work done by Hearts with a Mission and the Maslow Project. The non-profits help to meet the needs of homeless youth and their families in the community.
“We just think it’s a great opportunity to learn about it and guests will have in-person and online the ability to not only know but to also open up their hearts and give,” said Co-Owner, Dan Marca.
The performances are only open to members, it’s already sold out.
But you can stream the concerts on the winery’s Facebook page.
