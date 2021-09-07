Home
‘The Voice’ finalist coming to Medford’s DANCIN Vineyards

MEDFORD, Ore. —Wine and music lovers, listen up. DANCIN Vineyards and Winery is hosting a special performance while raising awareness.

Singer-songwriter Katie Kadan will perform at DANCIN on September 15th and 16th at 5:30 pm.  She made it to the top four on NBC’s The Voice.

The concerts are designed to raise awareness of the work done by Hearts with a Mission and the Maslow Project. The non-profits help to meet the needs of homeless youth and their families in the community.

“We just think it’s a great opportunity to learn about it and guests will have in-person and online the ability to not only know but to also open up their hearts and give,” said Co-Owner, Dan Marca.

The performances are only open to members, it’s already sold out.

But you can stream the concerts on the winery’s Facebook page.

