Medford Realtor helps kids get creative with coloring contest

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local realtor is holding an Easter coloring contest to help kids and families get creative at home this holiday.
The Rockwell Real Estate Group with EXP Realty’ says there will be a $100 grand prize and even a second and third place cash prize. All you have to do is download the template from the Rockwell Group Facebook page color it and post it in your window and take a picture.
All entries need to be submitted to the realtor on Facebook by 5 P.M. on Easter Sunday.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.