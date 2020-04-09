Home
Medford Realtor helps kids get creative with coloring contest

Medford Realtor helps kids get creative with coloring contest

Local News , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local realtor is holding an Easter coloring contest to help kids and families get creative at home this holiday.

The Rockwell Real Estate Group with EXP Realty’ says there will be a $100 grand prize and even a second and third place cash prize. All you have to do is download the template from the Rockwell Group Facebook page color it and post it in your window and take a picture.

All entries need to be submitted to the realtor on Facebook by 5 P.M. on Easter Sunday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »