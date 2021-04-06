Home
Medford’s prepares to enforce camping ban, May 1

MEDFORD, Ore. – After Medford City Councilors approved a brand new prohibited camping law, Friday, there are still questions about when and how it’ll be enforced. Police Chief Scott Clauson told NBC5 News the new ordinance won’t be enforced until May 1, 2021. But he said they are already doing outreach for the homeless community on the Bear Creek Greenway.

Last Friday Medford City Councilors finalized a new rule, prohibiting camping along the Bear Creek Greenway. An area known for homeless camps.

“One of the things that keep me up at night is just how dangerous along the greenway for people to live down there,” said Medford Police Chief Scott Clauson, “We’re not going to do a full sweep of the greenway, initially. We’re gonna take a very measured approach. We’re gonna work with individuals.”

One city partner is Rogue Retreat. Since Friday’s meeting, it’s already started discussions with the city to increase the role of its urban campground.

“We’re working with the city and the property owner to possibly expand the campground at the current site. As well as grow it to go onto another piece of the property where we can actually get electricity,” Matthew Vorderstrasse, Development Director of Rogue Retreat.

But early in the process, Vorderstrasse is clear funding is the biggest factor in whether it will come from.

“No money, no mission type work. As the resources come available we’ll be looking at doing the expansion,” said Vorderstrasse.

With May less than a month away before enforcement begins, police say the process has only just begun.

“We’re not gonna solve this in one day or one week,” said Chief Clauson.

The City of Medford is also holding a Resource Fair Friday, April 9, 2021, at Hawthorne Park. There, community members can find various help from different organizations, like legal aid and shelter information.

