MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place New Year’s Eve.

According to MPD, a pedestrian was injured by the vehicle and transported to the hospital. It took place around 7:00 pm on December 31st on West 10th and South Grape Street downtown.

MPD is looking for tips from the public. If you know anything, contact the agency.

