Names of victims released following fatal crash in Josephine Co. Friday

Mariah Mills
Posted by by Mariah Mills November 8, 2021
Last Updated:November 8, 2021

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims in a fatal head-on crash that happened Friday evening.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Joseph Miller and 76-year-old Maureen Fanno.

Both victims were from the Grants Pass area.

Police say it happened on the 7000 of Monument Drive around 4:15 Friday afternoon.

Undersheriff Travis Snyder says Miller swerved off the roadway and over the yellow line, causing the head-on collision with Fanno.

“Slow down. We all get caught up, we all get in a hurry, trying to do too many things at once – and it’s just important to understand that a bad crash can happen really fast,” said Undersheriff Snyder.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Rural Metro Fire Department and AMR.

Undersheriff Snyder says toxicology tests are being done, with results likely to come in the next 6 – 8 weeks.

Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native.